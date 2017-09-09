A Stateless Statesman: The Plight Of Mumba Yachi

Local singer Mumba Yachi’s predicament continues to win him more friends than foes. Whatever the case is with the Zambia immigration authorities, a talented young artiste in the form of Mumba Yachi does not deserve the punishment he is enduring.

A good number of Lebanese businessmen and women, Indians and Somalians are roaming the streets of Zambia masquerading as Zambians. They have never received the type of punishment Mumba Yachi is subjected to. This is all because they have enough resources to bribe immigration officers.

By saying so, we are not promoting lawlessness. We are only calling on authorities to be fair and justice in handling Mumba Yachi’s case.

Mumba Yachi cannot even be granted bail. How? The magistrate claims he will be re-arrested. This is total rubbish!

The court can issue lawful instructions to the immigration not to re-arrest Mumba Yachi until the matter is disposed off.

This is why apart from parliament, the Supreme Court, which of course receives matters from subordinate courts is one of our democratic institutions that can make laws. And we see no reason why a subordinate court cannot issue a waiver in a matter that clearly is not in public interest.

If Mumba Yachi was of Indian origin or some Lebanese that had enough money to bribe the system, his 2-year-old daughter would not suffer the psychological torture of missing her first love – her father. This is the worst form of treatment you can subject a poor human being to who is only trying to survive using his God given talent.

It’s morally wrong and legally incomprehensible that Mumba Yachi should suffer in this manner. The case he faces is very flimsy and most of such cases have gone against the immigration thereby costing taxpayers millions in unnecessary litigation.

If Mumba Yachi has some traces of Congolese in him, it does not mean he is Congolese. The geographical location of Zambia is what has made most of its inhabitants connect to other tribes from Angola, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Namibia, the DRC and Botswana.

The Lambas, Ushis, Lalas, Kaondes, Lundas from Luapula and Lundas from North Western have relatives across the border. This is not a secret. For instance the senior most Chief of the Lunda in Zambia is Mwata Yav who is based in some place called Kapanga in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

We join those that are calling on authorities to demand Mumba Yachi’s release unconditionally and allow him to regularize his documentation if they think he is not Zambian. After all, this is a talent you want to build rather than destroy.

READ BELOW A WRITE UP BY SENIOR JOURNALIST MABVUTO PHIRI WHO SHARES HIS PAIN FOR MUMBA YACHI’S PREDICAMENT FROM A FATHER’S POINT OF VIEW. BOMA IYANGANEPO TAPAPATA!!!!

I am currently in tears, as l write this because of one person, Mumba Yachi. I might not have known the musician personally but l have had a connection with his music several times.

Why am l crying?His interview outside court after today’s [yesterday] court appearance to the journalists is heart breaking and too heavy to digest or comprehend. The feeling and reality of knowing that you are ‘stateless’ in two countries simply put no proper documentation to back your claim that you are a citizen of one of the countries.

The court has delayed to give him bail until he gets a temporal permit to stay within the boundaries of Zambia, the question is where will he get the documentation to validate his Congolese nationality? How can such a talented young man be stateless? is he being a victim of his talent?

What will he tell prospective generations about the imaginary boundaries that the Europeans created to separate our people? It is seven days without seeing his daughter because the walls of prison has dictated so. I being a father like him, it is painful: the absence of family is one of the worst experiences considering bonds that we create especially with a girl child.

I feel your pain away from our beloved ones. My earnest appeal is to the leadership of the country to cherish and embrace Mumba Yachi, as our own brother making a difference in a society littered with scandals such as sex parties.

Admittedly, he might have been wrong in his presentation of documents to law enforcement agencies but it is time to look beyond his citizenship and focus on his contribution. What if he used the same documents to vote in previous elections for his preferred candidates? Will we still treat him the same?

This could be an opportunity for Zambia to consolidate a constitutional provision that provides for dual citizenship and fully integrate him into our society.

I am optimistic that soon the son of the soil will walk to freedom and sing proud and free like an noble eagle. Mumba Yachi is noble and society should be just to him.

Mumba Yachi you are not stateless but a statesman, a noble one for that matter. Thoughts of my father….