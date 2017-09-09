ZRA Workers Aid Lusaka City Market

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has made the biggest donation of K276, 872 towards the reconstruction of the Lusaka City Market project.

Republican Vice-President Inonge Wina received the donation on behalf of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and the committee tasked to spear head the project.

Wina commended ZRA for the donation which she described as having come from the hearts of the Board Members, Management and staff since the money came from their personal contributions and not the official coffers.

She added that there was need to complete the project before the rain season and called on the private sector and the Zambian community to support the project and enable quick completion of the market.

The Vice-President urged the Authority to collect more taxes from the informal sector including from the marketeers once the market was completed.

And Speaking when she presented the cheque, ZRA Board Chairperson Chileshe Kapwepwe stated that apart from the humanitarian aspect, the Authority was aware that the traders and marketers are taxpayers who contribute their hard earned income to national development.

Kapwepwe said the loss of business presents a lost opportunity for trade and income generation and ultimately a loss of potential tax collection.