PF Launch Smear Campaign Against Kambwili

The ruling Patriotic Front has seemingly moved into a smear campaign to denigrate one of its founder member Chishimba Kambwili.

Kambwili, who was expelled from the party but is surviving on a court injunction, had recently declared a punch for punch battle with President Edgar Lungu.

Yesterday, the PF media team published allegations that Kambwili was arrested for stealing laptops.

The narrative however seems to suggest the Roan MP who has found new friends in the opposition UPND fell in the trap of mistaken identity if the ruling party version is to be given some attention of truth.

The Day Chishimba Kambwili was caught in South Africa suspected of stealing laptops

It was in 2014, and Minister of Youth And Sport Hon. Chishimba Kambwili was having a cup of coffee in a restaurant in FourWays in Johannesburg.

An anti-theft and anti-robbery specialized unit swooped on the area and sealed it!

They ordered the criminal suspect , a burly figure in short sleeves shirt and shorts, down!

He was pinned with a gun to his head!

” I am a Cabinet Minister in Zambia, I am a Minister Mwebantu!” He screamed

The Police unit would hear none of it! They hit him to shut him up!

They picked their suspect, shoved him , cuffed him and bundled him in a police van and locked him up at the back.

He was driven to the Four Ways Police Station in Johannesburg.

Where he was for the next five hours until officials from the Zambia’s High Commission to South Africa came to bail him out.

A white shop owner swore upon his mother, that the suspect now identified as Chishimba Kambwili from Zambia, was the same thief and burglar that had stolen his laptops and the CCTV camera footage he surrendered to the Police could prove it! The complainant insisted!

The footage showed an almost identical burly figure to Kambwili, breaking in the heavily secured shops and stealing the laptops

The Zambian Embassy pleaded immunity for the Cabinet Minister and he was later released after a five-hour ordeal!

Embassy officials persuaded officers that this was a serious case of mistaken identity!

Or was it?

Embassy records show the case number, case record with details of complainant, footage and immunity pleaded!

They say; “don’t throw stones when you live in a glass house”!

The Chinese say; “don’t walk naked when you live in a glass house”!