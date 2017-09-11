Citizen’s View: Iris Kaingu Is A Marketing Genius

Would Iris wear a muumuu to the beach? Of course NO because it would cover up her “leopard assets”, paparazzi-attracting booty/boobs. One thing certain is, Iris uses her assets in the most recent stunt and it has been incredibly successful.

The lady knew her “Break The Internet” stunt would create a huge uproar in the media and intended to “profit” off the shock. With so many people talking about her bare “leopard assets”, the reach is monumental. (Somebody to do case study on Strategic Brandy by Iris).

Sex sells and she knows it. Iris’s audience is self-invented and they are always in tune with what she says and do. So the minute the nuclear bomb dropped in the internet, this news simply dominated the mental real estate in our country like Hurricane disaster. After all, she started off because of a leaked sex video.

A number of ethical & moral questions are raised with negative backlash on social media. Yes, a lot of people criticize her because she does not fit the right ideals, or the moral ideals. But like it or not, we just can’t resist to know more about Iris and what she is going to do the next time, to break the internet .

So before Iris creates the euphoric magnitude, before server crashes, before modems explode, IT guys be on standby for the next derrière.

Yikes!!!