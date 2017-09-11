Hichilema Galvanises His Supporters Ahead of Thursday’s By-elections

Opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has moved to galvanize his supporters ahead of the week that will see by-elections in some local government slots.

Hichilema has appealed for peaceful campaigns but also drew some political capital from his recent incarceration.

BELOW IS HIS FULL POSTING:

Good evening friends,

As we begin a new week, we would like to wish you God’s blessings in all the activities you will be involved in.

In the same line, we wish to use this opportunity to encourage our members across the country in areas where there are by -elections to campaign responsibly even amidst violent provocation from the opponent.

We are aware that some of you are being maimed and attacked during campaigns, but we ask you not to pay back with violence because if you do so, then innocent people will not see the difference between us and those violent people.

Lastly, please as you campaign, tell everyone that our party President, HH harbors no hate even after 127 days of him being in jail for no reason.

Pleasant week and blessed night all.

HH