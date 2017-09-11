Wina’s Presence in Itezhi Tezhi Sends UPND in Panic Mode

The opposition United Party for National Development campaign team has gone in panic mode following the arrival of Vice President Inonge Wina in Itezhi Tezhi District.

Wina is in Itezhi to campaign for the ruling Patriotic Front in the council chairmanship position to be held on Thursday.

Elections will be held on Thursday in four district councils for the chairmanship position and eight local government elections for wards.

The elections will be held for council chairperson in Itezhi-tezhi, Kanchibiya, Lunte and Luvushi manda

By-elections for ward elections will be in Chililalila, Chitwi, Luansobe, Luntomfwe, Libonda, Mpidi, Kakonga, Chimanja and Mabinga wards.

Vice president Wina is in Itezhi Tezhi where she has lined up inspection of various developmental projects with the UPND campaign team in the area crying foul.