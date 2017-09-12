GBM ‘Throat Case’ Fails to Take Off

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) had another fruitless day at court with his case for allegedly proposing violence adjourned after state witnesses failed to pitch up.

Mwamba popularly known as GBM is in court for having metaphorically said that he was going for President Edgar Lungu’s throat.

Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson reported Mwamba to the Lusaka Central police on grounds that the sentiments had put the life of the President in danger.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Thandose Chabala the prosecution team informed the court that the two witnesses that were expected to testify were not available.

The matter has been adjourned to November 6 for the prosecution to close their case.

GBM has become a near permanent fixture at court where he is facing a litany of cases that he alleges are politically motivated.