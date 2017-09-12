Levy Hospital Under Probe For Negligence; Journalist 24 Hours After Giving Birth

Following the death of Zambia Daily Mail employee, Sithembile Zulu, the government has instituted investigations into circumstances surrounding the entire episode and the general increase of maternal deaths at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

There are reports of excessive negligence which have resulted in premature deaths of pregnant women and in some case babies.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

11th September 2017

Press Statement for immediate release

With a profound sense of regret, the Minister of Health Hon. Dr Chitalu Chilufya has bemoaned the maternal death recorded at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital on the 10th of September 2017.

Dr Chilufya is profoundly shocked by this turn of events, as he holds that even one maternal death is too many.

The Minister has, however, ordered for a thorough maternal death case review, as well as a postmortem to determine the cause of death.

Dr Chilufya said all procedures should be done on the deceased and scrutinised to ascertain the possible events that could have led to her death.

MoH Spokesperson Dr Maximilian Bweupe has explained that the deceased, 29 years old, in her 2nd pregnancy underwent a caesarian section due to fetal distress on the 8th September 2017.

Fetal distress is when the fetus does not receive adequate amounts of oxygen during pregnancy or labour. It is oftentimes detected through an abnormal fetal heart rate.

The deceased became breathless after taking a bath yesterday in morning, after, which the condition rapidly deteriorated before she

passed on despite efforts to resuscitate her.

Meanwhile, the Minister has offered utmost condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the media fraternity.

May her soul rest in eternal peace

Issued by Stanslous Ngosa

MoH Head Communications and External Relations

Ends