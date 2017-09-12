Registrar Delays Musenge’s NDC Party Registration

Mwenya Musenge’s fast track dream of forming a political party has hit a brick wall with the Registrar of Societies telling him that the process could take up to three months.

Musenge, who insists his paper work to register the proposed National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in order, said that he was surprised that his party will take three months to register when political parties had been registered within five days.

The Registrar of Societies has even declined to receive the K5, 000 fee for the registration of the NDC but only received the documentation promising to scrutinize the paper work.

Musenge has struggled to register his political party that is deemed a front for expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

Kambwili has clung on to his Patriotic Front membership through a court action although his vitriolic attacks on the ruling party suggest his days in the party are numbered.