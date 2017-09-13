Kambwili Is Not A Factor, Says Kampyongo

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned embattled former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili to stop misconducting himself in speech and manner by making it a habit of issuing disparaging remarks against President Edgar C. Lungu.

Kampyongo, who is also PF National Youth Chairman, wondered what sort of nonsense Kambwili represented by practicing politics of character assassination and urged him to engange in issue based politics.

“Iam warning Kambwili to desist from talking nonsense about people like he did against the Minister of Information. Let him not threaten people especially members of the PF. No one in PF owes Kambwili anything. Not the new members nor the old members. And let him not masquerade as having been an old serving member of PF because he is not. ” Hon. Kampyongo said.

And Kampyongo stated that if Kambwili was looking for loyalty from anyone, it should be from members of the party he wanted to form with Mwenya Musenge.

Meanwhile Hon. Kampyongo has expressed disgust at Kambwili’s statement discrediting the Presidential Marketeers Empowerment Initiative fund stating that no sane person would see anything wrong in someone helping to alleviate the suffering of others as Presidebt Lungu was doing for the Marketeers.

