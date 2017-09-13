Toll Gates Give Government K300 Million

Government says it has raised over K300 million in road toll fees between January and August this year.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela told a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday that government has demonstrated that it is viable to invest in the road sector.

He has since urged the private sector to seriously consider investing in the road sector.

And Chitotela says the construction of the US$1.2 billion Lusaka/Ndola dual carriageway launched by President Edgar Lungu last week is part of the regional trunk road network.

He says the benefits that will accrue from the project will include improvement of the competitiveness of business in the areas served by the road by reducing road transit times and improving delivery schedules for cargo and passengers.

Chitotela says the construction of the dual carriageway will also de-congest Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi central business districts through the provision of the bypass roads.