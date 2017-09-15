Mumba Yachi Granted Bail

Talented Zambia artiste Mumba Yachi has been granted bail.

Mumba Yachi was arrested over a fortnight ago for allegedly falsifying his National Registration Card and Passport claiming he was Zambian when not

Immigration authorities claimed Mumba Yachi was Congolese, and not Zambians

Zambians led by the country’s music and arts body president Njoya T led solidarity for Mumba Yachi’s release.

The singer is an outstanding talent that produces a genre of folk music. His trade is now a rarity in the country.

Dickson Jere, George Chellah, journalists and bloggers are among those that joined public discourse to plead Mumba Yachi’s case.

Mumba Yachi is being represented