PF Win Lunte Council Chairmanship

The ruling Patriotic Front has scooped the Lunte Council Chairmanship.

PF candidate beat two other candidates in the by-election.

Zambia’s main opposition UPND finished in third place.

The numbers, however, seem to favour a UPND gain.

The UPND has been unknown in the Northern region and rarely breached the 100 vote mark in any election.

This time UPND polled 1, 339 votes while the winner Simon Chanda had a massive 3, 435 voting tally.

In second place was an Independent candidate with 1, 550.

Lunte District are as follows:

1. PF. 3, 435

2. Indep. 1, 550

3. UPND. 1, 339.