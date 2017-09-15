PF Win Lunte Council Chairmanship

The ruling Patriotic Front has scooped the Lunte Council Chairmanship.
PF candidate beat two other candidates in the by-election.
Zambia’s main opposition UPND finished in third place.
The numbers, however, seem to favour a UPND gain.
The UPND has been unknown in the Northern region and rarely breached the 100 vote mark in any election.
This time UPND polled 1, 339 votes while the winner Simon Chanda had a massive 3, 435 voting tally.
In second place was an Independent candidate with 1, 550.
Lunte District are as follows:
1. PF. 3, 435
2. Indep. 1, 550
3. UPND. 1, 339.
14 Comments
Mbayo Jackson
PF patali boi, Umuntu ni Lungu nafuci nafuci boss… UPND is only in southern province but Ku mwesu tailafika
moses chongo
I think the pf have to work hard in northern province cause if the think that the have more people, cause if you go to sourthen of had only 100 people but he upnd is win people to 1000 everyday so the of should work hard in southern and western
Chisenga
KIKIKI….SO ACTUALLY IT IS THE PF LAUGHING THE LOUDEST. SOME UPND VUVUZELA ONLINE MEDIA WERE JUMPING UP AND DOWN WHEN THE INITIAL RESULTS FOR LUNTE CAME OUT…..
patzan
Upad is now closing up the gaps in pf’s strong holds. PF be careful! check your back. You will come and say “mwamoneni” where did we go wrong?
Db
Bamuwasha!!! Nafuti nafuti
solisterchinyama
Those choduz who are still thinking about pf, let them clean their pink ashores before spreading that stinky smell! !
Thelma mumba
congratulation to the winer.
Chad
In other parts of the country people do not vote with bitternes/hate unlike some where
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
Comment:Well done PF
banda gift
pf is reading strong part,much desire is seen in this part and i wish 2 congratuate the winner
Maks
Mwafinshafye Independent Anyway In Lunte We Don’t U Ba Pf,coz U Av Done Nothing.Naumfwa Kafwaya
Maks
Mwafinshafye Independent Anyway In Lunte We Don’t Want U Ba Pf,coz U Av Done Nothing.Naumfwa Kafwaya
Hollywood
Alalila owe uyo Chikonko mwikate uyo.nashipula eye aba. 1sure fye nako uko kulefwikwa partition.
Lyson
Job well done, show them that we are a big party.