UPND MPs Expected In The House As Pres. Lungu Opens Parley

President Edgar Lungu will today open the second session of the 12th National Assembly after parliament having adjourned sine die.
The recent opening sessions addressed by President Lungu have been controversial with opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament boycotting.
In the last sitting Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini handed one month suspensions to 47 UPND lawmakers that shunned the last Presidential address.
The UPND lawmakers have been protesting President Lungu’s victory in the August 2016 elections.
However, today the UPND MPs will be expected to take up their seats in the house fearing consequences after having their payments suspended during the punishment.
In this sitting of parliament the citizenry will be looking out for the presentation of the national budget by Finance Minister Felix Mutati on September 29.
The presentation of the political parties’ bill will also be on the cards.
8 Comments
Mbayo Jackson
OK I can’t wait to see the budget
solisterchinyama
UPND.continue protesting him,coz he dnt know anything fk him up!
silver chinyama
Lawmakers fire him questions! !! He is bosolina.:
Db
Zambians let’s listen to our leader,no speculations from idiots with short term plans
Mr. BJ
Opposition parties in our country have failed us, the electorates by not providing the much needed checks and balances to the party in government, as a result the corruption song will keep reapting itself over and over again. MPs got our votes for a purpose, and that’s DEVELOPMENT. Enough is enough. Ndeloleshafye!!!!
Justine
Nice, but let them disscus economic issues not politics.Because our economy is very poor .
donch kubeba
go on men of honor this chap is afraid of you,lets hope he wont come drunk.
mulongoti
That’s what presidential respect means the bible allows to respect the the higher authority because it comes from him