Zesco Clash With SuperSport United In CAF Tie

Zesco United will take on SuperSport United this evening at the Lucas Moripe Stadium defending Zambian pride in the CAF confederation Cup first leg quarterfinal clash.

The Zambian envoys will be looking to doing better against South African opposition having fallen at the semi final hurdle last year in the CAF Champions League against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zesco United who have become perennial campaigners on the continent have enough experience in his squad to ensure that they record a positive result.

A spray of seasoned campaigners in Jesse Were will complement the youth of Lazarus Kambole and Burundi national David Kasirye in unlocking the SuperSport United defence.

The stability of Kondwani Mtonga and Mischeck Chaila should give cover to the central defence manned by Ben Bahn and David Odhiambo while Fackson Kapumbu and Simon Silwimba will take the wing back positions.

Skipper Jacob Banda will take up his familiar slot between the sticks hoping to keep a clean sheet.

Kickoff is at 19:00 hours with the match live on pay television channel SuperSport.

The return leg is on September 23 in Ndola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium with the winner over two legs qualifying to the semi finals.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers

Jacob Banda, Lameck Nyangu

Defenders

Ben Adama Banh, David Owino Odhiambo, Simon Silwimba, Marcel Kalonde, Fackson Kapumbu,Daut Musekwa

Midfielders

MwapeMwelwa, John Ching’andu,Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila

Strikers

Jesse Jackson Were, Lazarous Kambole, Dave Daka, Davies Kasirye, Maybin Kalengo

(SOURCE: FAZ Media)