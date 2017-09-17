Seven Star Shepolopolo Storm Cosafa Semis

Zambia has continued posting impressive results with the Women National Team qualifying to the semi finals of the Cosafa Castle Cup in Bulawayo Zimbabwe.

The 7-1 goal fest against a hapless Madagascar saw Zambia grab a semi final place ahead of host nation Zimbabwe who drew 3-all with Malawi.

A Mercy Zulu brace with solo goals for Grace Chanda, Player of the Match Barbara Banda, Rachael Nachula, Noria Sosala and Sharon Chileshe while Farafaniaina scored the consolation goal for Madagascar.

Zambia beat Malawi 6-3 in their opening match and drew 1-all with Zimbabwe in the second match.

Only top two in the three groups qualify to the semi finals while another slot will be available for the best second placed side.

Zambia are the holders of the U-20, U-17 Cosafa crowns while the senior men national team were runners up at the regional championship.