Citizen’s View: Uncle T and His Chi Cupu; Why Kill A Local Investor?

Why do we kill local investments yet worshiping foreign businesses? It is absurd. Uncle T of Kabwata is suddenly in the news being threatened following his innovation of the Chi Cup that young people and the old inclusive from a cross section of society have embraced with easy.

The reckless and unwarranted statements from state institutions is scaring away potential customers from this huge investment built from his personal sweat.The negative publicity from institutions such as the Zambia Bureau of Standards -ZABS- is uninspiring for a law abiding citizens who has been settling his taxes. Where were these institutions when Uncle T was applying for licences? Whose interest are these institutions representing?

Uncle T needs to be celebrated having taken advantage of the local market to sell the most sought after product on the local market. Uncle T, as a law abiding citizen took the samples of his cocktail to the University Teaching Hospital -UTH- for critical analysis and he was subsequently, granted the licence unless l am proved otherwise that those who did so are alien to development.

I must mention that with or without the cocktail from Uncle T people will always die so stop blackmailing the man for being innovative and just join in the fun.This tendency of frustrating local investments in whatever field should come to end considering that the man is creating employment to the many young people in the country. We have already forgotten his humble contribution to the City market fire victims of about K 40, 000 from his procceeds. Uncle T deserves better, as an indigenous investor unlike the current negative publicity he drowning in.

We should enchanceforth stop this awing and admiring people only when they invest in foreign countries rather than their country of birth. Uncle T is a legend and deserves our support in his humble contribution to the economic development of mother Zambia.

He opted not to be a spectator but a participant in the affairs of this country therefore he deserves a page in our annuals of history. Leave the guy to do his business.This kind of mindset of trying to pull your fellow Zambia is very bad who is earning genuine money.

Mabvuto Phiri [Facebook]