Courts Judgment Date in Namwala MP Violence Case

Namwala Member of Parliament Moono Lubezhi will learn of her fate in the case of violence against FDD candidate Charity Kabongomana during campaigns for the 2016 general elections.

The Namwala Magistrate Court has set September 25 as the date for judgment in the matter that has dragged on for over one year.

Lubezhi and seven others are charged with four counts namely malicious damage to property, grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to the penal code chapter 87 the laws of Zambia.

The legislator and her co-accused allegedly assaulted Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Parliamentary candidate for 2016 general elections for Namwala Constituency Charity Kabongomana.

Other charges include assaulting FDD candidate for District Council chairperson Prince Sikagoma and Manfred Sichikoloma, and causing damage to charity Kabongomana‘s Land Rover Discovery registration number ALT 776 during campaigns in the 2016 general elections in Namwala.

Namwala was one of the areas that recorded high levels of violence in the election period.