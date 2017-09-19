Letter: FAZ Struggling To Pay Referees Handling Lower League Matches

Please hide my identity. Referees not getting paid. My favourite FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has only paid refs twice this season. Under the previous administration, refs got paid the whole amount due to them by the home teams.

The Idea of FAZ paying refs was rejected by all officiators anticipating problems which are happening now. Most refs proposed that FAZ gives money to teams who would intern pay refs.

My question is when is FAZ gona pay refs? If so are they going to foot out the full bill? Its a pity that referees who are victims are those who officiate lower division teams.

Refs close to FAZ [officials] handle Super Division teams where they get paid instantly and can never voice out cause they would want to consolidate their positions.

I love Kamanga and I feel he is the right person to be in office right now. If we give Andrew the full term of 3 years in office he can take us far, but he should improve on paying refs. Me I belonging to team Kamanga.

MC