OPINION: Numbers Indicate PF Still Stronger than UPND

The second round of by-elections have flown past with a less than convincing result to help the opposition United Party for National Development’s claim for popularity. Do they not say that numbers do not lie? Out of a count of 12 by elections that were held on September 14 across the country the ruling PF harvested nine out of 12.

This is not to take anything away from the other parties that lined to compete as per their democratic right but for the kind of political noise that has become customary of the UPND, they should do more than screen robbery.

The country is partly where it is in terms of political tension as a result of the UPND crying at every turn of being robbed of victory. But then would even minute as the by-elections have been be indicative or supportive of their theory that they were robbed of victory? The simple spray of by-election results indicate that while the PF may not be at the peak of their popularity they still retain some semblance of national support.

Just in case one missed it here is the outcome of the last round of local government elections the UPND won Itezhi Tezhi, Libonda Ward in Kalabo district as well as Mpindi Kakonja in Zambezi.

The ruling party has scooped, Mabinga in Chama South, Chililalila in Kabwe, Chitwi in Luanshya, Luansobe in Mufulira, Luntomfwe in Kaputa and Chimanja.

The PF also made its presence felt in Lunte, Kanchibiya and Lavushimanda.

So then where is the evidence that the UPND is more popular than the PF. If the UPND want to claim popularity they must back it up with empirical evidence otherwise they will remain branded as cry-babies or sore losers.

While there is a general principle never to read too much into by-election results the PF can for now delight in their recent posting of impressive results and credit to them they have not rubbed it in on their opponents.