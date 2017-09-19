Sunday Chanda Retracts Awkward Statement

Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda has been once again caught pants down with an alarmist statement that could potentially fan violence. Chanda not for the first time has attributed ordinary incidences of violence to politics and gone to town with it but has had to fall back on it. Credit to him for having tendered in an apology. In the heat of the political campaigns Chanda had claimed that UPND cadres had killed a PF sympathizer in Chilanga but it has turned out no one died.

“We would like to dispel reports published in some quarters of the media purporting that a member of the Patriotic Front assaulted during the just ended by-election campaigns in Kalundu area in Chilanga has died, “ she said in the statement,” said the police in a statement.

Chanda has since issued an apology reproduced below:

Below is the statement:

RETRACTION STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Yesterday, 17th September 2017, my Office received information from the Party Provincial Officials to the effect that a PF member who was attacked in Chilanga during the by-election campaigns had passed on. Upon receiving this information, we had it verified with two other Provincial Officials who confirmed the reports.

It has come to our attention that the Provincial Officials information was not accurate. The victim is still hospitalised in University Teaching Hospital and remains in our prayers. We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused on the victim and the bereaved family.

Further, we wish to advise our officials to verify information with the Provincial Party Chairperson before transmitting any such information to the Party Secretariat. Lastly, we continue to call for investigations into the violence to ensure the perpetrators of this violence are brought to book.

