Antonio Mwanza: Thieves and Crooks Are Reverenced In Zambia

In this country, thieves and crooks are revered as being smart and clever. In fact those that try to live within their means are regarded as dull. Nibatulo.

Corruption and abuse of authority has been accepted as a normal part of our political dispensation and public life.

This country has been reduced to a joke. Just look at these statistics:

79% of Zambians in rural areas and 65% in urban areas live below a dollar a day

53% of women give birth without the attendance of a qualified midwife

50% of our children are malnourished/stunted. Njala!

47% of Zambians have no access to clean water and sanitation.

Deserts such as Dubai, former war torn countries like Rwanda, natural resource limited countries like South Korea have all advanced and developed into strong economies due to transformational and patriotic leadership; leadership anchored on vision, commitment to country and selflessness.

Antonio Mwanza