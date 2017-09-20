FAZ CEO Abandons Ethics; Awards His Firm CAF Branding Deal

FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe has admitted to awarding his firm, Mpila Zambia, a branding deal facilitated by the Confederations of African Football (CAF).

This follows recent revelations from a Facebook post that claimed Liwewe’s firm was responsible for branding and setting up match venue advertisements during Confederations of African Football (CAF) fixtures in Zambia.

Liwewe has told close associates he has had the deal to brand stadiums even before he became FAZ general secretary, a statement that does not correspond with the facts surrounding the deal.

Sources have disclosed that the branding deal which is done through a CAF agent known as Lagardere was previously handled by a spouse of a former FAZ executive committee member.

Following a change in the administration at Football House in March 2016, the branding deal floated to the association CEO by Lagardere.

It’s believed that the deal is worth between K250, 000 to K500, 000 with each match played involving either Zanaco or Zesco and their respective opponents in CAF games attracting an additional K10, 000 for field set up.

Zanaco have since been eliminated from the Champions League so Mpila Zambia will now only provide the services to Zesco United who are still in contention for honours in the Confederations Cup.

While the FAZ/Mpila Zambia deal is the latest potential financial and unethical scandal to rock local football, Lagardere is not new to controversy.

In January this year, CAF was forced to fend off reports by Egyptian press that the France-based sports firm was involved in inappropriate deals.

CAF stated that after evaluating the different offers submitted, and in strict compliance with the existing contractual clauses, agreed to renew the contract with Lagardère Sports for the 2017-2028 cycle. This was done in June 2015.

CAFONLINE reported in January that the contract with Lagardere guaranteed African football a substantial increase in revenues and substantial funding for the development of football on the continent.

CAF explained that the contract with Lagardère Sports did not contravene national or supranational legislation, as established by categorical legal opinions in this regard.