Letter: Workers Missing Their Wives Cry “It’s Torture”

Please Zambia Reports, hide my identity. I’m the concerned worker at Amatheon Agri Zambia Mumbwa area. We are being tortured not to be with our wives and families. I think the govt should intervene in this. We are told that we are going to be fired when wife come to visit you. Also, we [are] being denied off days to go and visit our families. Sure is this how we are going to leave in our own country? Them there (sic) coming with there (sic) own families and enjoying. Please help us to publish this

