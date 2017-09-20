Letter: Workers Missing Their Wives Cry “It’s Torture”

Please Zambia Reports, hide my identity. I’m the concerned worker at Amatheon Agri Zambia Mumbwa area. We are being tortured not to be with our wives and families. I think the govt should intervene in this. We are told that we are going to be fired when wife come to visit you. Also, we [are] being denied off days to go and visit our families. Sure is this how we are going to leave in our own country? Them there (sic) coming with there (sic) own families and enjoying. Please help us to publish this
PJ
3 Comments
concerned
Mmm that’s too much, y av u aloud to b used as slaves better to quit that job, than being treated like an animal.
Gift
Plz may the head of this Country take some Actions and also Madam Dora Siliya…
Ndolola Rennox
Goodmorning Mother Zambia ! Please These Are Real Issues To Participate And Help Our Brothers Who Are In Bondage. You See, Zambia Is A Christian Nation And No Way Zambians Can Be Facing Persecution Like That. Where Is Minister Of Lobour To Quickly Intervine And Charge Such Types Of Dictatorships Still Toturing Zambians. Are We Still In Bondage Of Slave? Are These Zambians Who Are Treating Fellow Zambians? Please Government, Quickly Intervine With Ill And Sick Treatment Offered To Loving Brothers. Its Unfortunate.