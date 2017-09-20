Pres. Lungu Raises Key Concerns in UN Address

President Edgar Lungu has picked up the cause of young girls on the sidelines of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly.

And President Lungu has addressed the 72nd United Nations General Assembly will a call for reforms to the Security Council.

The Head of State who is named African Union Child Rights Ambassador bared his thoughts at a side conference hosted by UNICEF and the Canadian government.

He was jointly addressing the conference with Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and Malawi’s Peter Wa Mutharika.

President Lungu said that the target of ending child marriages by 2030 was achievable.

He said that the need to end child child marraiges by 2030 required commitment.

President Lungu said that children rarely made the top list of priorities but stressed that they were the most important component as they represented the future.

President Lungu joined 193 Heads of State across the world and delivered his speech on Tuesday.

He pressed Africa’s case before a global audience with the call for the reformation of the United Nations.

He singled out the United Nations Security Council that needed to be reformed in order to be more representative of the all countries.