Americans Applaud Zambian Prof. For Amazing Act Of Kindness

A Zambian Professor in the United States of America has been applauded for babysitting his student’s 10 month baby while during a lecture.

Prof. Henry Musoma is a lecturer at one of the top US universities in Texas.

When one of his students Ashton Robinson emailed giving notice of a situation with her childcare, Prof. Musoma had the most amazing feedback.

The Zambian native called the student not to miss class but bring his 10-month-old baby named Emmett along.

Ashton, a single mom, was astound.

Not only did Prof. Musoma allow the single mom and baby to be in class, he also cared for the baby through the lecture as he doubled the babycare role with his teaching duties.

Ashton said, “Definitely something I’ll never forget and can’t wait to someday tell Emmett that it’s because of people like this that mommy was able to graduate from the best university in the world.”

Both Ashton and Prof. Musoma featured on a popular television show Ellen with viewers and followers of the programme praising the act as one of the most kind gesture a lecturer would offer to his student.