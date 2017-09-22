Antonio Mwanza Eats Humble Pie

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) spokesperson Antonio Mwanza was made to eat humble pie in parliament for having boldly revealed emoluments for members of parliament.

Mwanza was found guilty of breach of parliamentary privileges and contempt after he detailed earnings for members of parliament.

The outspoken FDD spokesperson tabulated how much MPs earned including for merely keeping quiet in the house.

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini cautioned Mwanza that his sentiments were careless and were devoid of truth.

Matibini said that the offence that Mwanza committed was grave and warned members of the general public to avoid commenting on matters that could bring the house into contempt.

And Mwanza apologized for his sentiments saying that he had reflected deeply on his conduct.

Mwanza truthfully alleged that sitting allowance for MPs stands at K3, 000 per sitting while a salary was about K31, 000 for each MP, plus accommodation allowance which is calculated at K500 per day plus upkeep allowance, plus tax free beer and food.

He said that the public was spending about K100, 000 per month on each lawmaker.

The point of order was raised by Serenje MP Maxwell Kabanda in June following an article which appeared in the Daily Nation Newspaper.