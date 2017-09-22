Chaile: Kambwili Can’t Be Trusted

Radical Revolutionary Party leader Vincent Chaile says Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili cannot be trusted when it comes to issues of fighting corruption.

Kambwili is one of the few politicians that has gone ballistic on the procurement of 42 fire trucks at US $1 million.

READ VINCENT CHAILE’S STATEMENT

Radical Revolutionary Party (RRP) President Vincent Chaile says-It is disgusting for Chishimba Kambwili to accuse others of corruption when he has not been cleared by the Anti-Corruption Commission. We are challenging him to explain how he managed to accumulate so much wealth within a very short period of time. We are tired of his fairy-tale story that he started business a long time ago, now we are questioning how he allowed his wife to go and work in UK as a maid if he was serious businessman.

Mr Kambwili cannot be trusted even in opposition. When he was in government eating well, when us Zambian people could not differentiate between his head and neck , Now that he is fired and frustrated , he thinks everyone is doing what he was doing. He was even lucky to have been tolerated in government that long.

Mr Kambwili if he was are a trustworthy man, can he tell us how much he made out of Digital Migration when he was a minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Mr Kambwili do you remember when you said it was not the duty of Government to pay for student bursaries, when your children were in expensive schools in UK on tax payers money.

This is not the first time Mr Kambwili is trying mislead and divide this country,. This man is danger to our democracy, to the opposition and a danger to himself.