DPP Could Have Resigned if State Was Forcing Her to Enter Nolles-Lubinda

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says the increased number of nolle prosequis entered by the Director of State Prosecution are not state sponsored.

Commenting on the high turnover of nolle prosequis under the stewardship of Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Siyuni, the minister said that the DPP could have resigned if anyone was giving her illegal instructions.

Lubinda said that government had no hand in all the discontinuations of politically laced cases that were stopped in the courts of law before the commencement of trial.

Siyuni has overseen a record number of nolles in politically laced cases with the withdrawal of the treason charge against United Party for National Development Hakainde Hichilema topping the list.

“The DPP is a very professional person who cannot take instructions from anyone except using her professional judgment. Knowing her she may have resigned if that were the case,” he said.

“Out of all the constitutional office holders she is the only one that cannot be removed by the President so she enjoys security of tenure.”

He added: “There is nothing like government interfering in the dispensation of justice.”