‘Grumpy’ Kambwili Praises Pres. Lungu

Expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has found something positive in President Edgar Lungu after months of just bashing anything about the Head of State.

Kambwili has welcomed President Lungu’s call for investigation on the procurement of the US$42 million fire tenders.

The Roan lawmaker said that President Lungu had done the right thing by calling for the investigation in the matter that has stirred a public outcry.

Kambwili said that the Head of State should ask the people involved in the matter to step aside until investigations are concluded.

“What President Lungu has done is as it should be. We also appeal to the President to ask those that were involved to be suspended until investigations are concluded,” he said.

The purchase of the fire tenders has raised dust with the public demanding answers from the ministry of local government and Zambia Public Procurement Authority.