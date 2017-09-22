MISA Zambia Condemns Beating Of Muvi TV Journalist By Police

MISA Zambia has lashed out at police for using excessive force against a Muvi TV journalist Oswald Yambani.

Traffic police beat up and arrested Yambani for capturing their activies today.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE-MISA CONDEMNS ARREST AND BEATING OF MUVI TV JOURNALIST

22nd September, 2017

MISA Zambia condemns the harassment of MUVI TV journalist Osward Yambani and has since appealed to Inspector General of Police to take keen interest in the matter and ensure that culprits are brought to book.

We are saddened that Police Officers entrusted to protect citizens (journalists inclusive) have now resorted to beating, pepper spraying journalists, and detaining for merely carrying out their duties.

This action by police do not only cause pain but instills fear in Journalists whose role is to inform the public.

This is not the first time that Police have behaved in such an irresponsible manner towards journalists and they seem not to care.

As MISA, we shall render Mr Yambani the necessary support until justice prevails and we are also informed that no mutual understanding has been reached between the Police in Chipata and MrYambani.

We therefore appeal to the Police Commissioner to take interest in the matter and bring the police officers involved to book

Mrs Elizabeth Mweene Chanda

MISA BOARD VICE CHAIR PERSON