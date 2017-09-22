OPINION: Kalaba’s Korea Outburst has to be Statement of the Week

What a week it has been with the US42 million of procurement of fire tenders topping the list. But there was perhaps something more baffling than anything the US$42 million expenditure on fire tenders would invoke. It was the Harry Kalaba statement against North Korea.

What was the genesis of that statement? It seemed to have come out of the blue and with absolutely no necessity for it. In case one missed it, here it is.

PRESS RELEASE BY HON. HARRY KALABA, MP, MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON THE NUCLEAR TEST AND FIRING OF BALLISTIC MISSILES BY THE DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF KOREA.

The Government of the Republic of Zambia is deeply concerned over the continued firing of ballistic missiles and nuclear tests conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea despite international outcry to cease such activities.

As a member of the United Nations and a State Party to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Zambia supports calls from the international community for nuclear disarmament and subsequently urges the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea not to engage in provocative acts but to participate in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The Republic of Zambia, therefore, calls on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to abandon its nuclear programmes and comply with the respective resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Hon. Harry Kalaba

20th September, 2017

Well whatever prompted Kalaba to issue this statement must have been very strong.

Naturally Kalaba is not one that issues emotional statements but to have issued something way out of his league raises questions about what state he was in. surely even if North Korea is rubbing the global conscious, Zambia is not the one to pick up the stick and threaten Pyong Yang.

What muscle does Zambia have to even talk about anything concerning a nuclear war? Like many people have suggested we better stick to fighting army worms. Whatever it is this has got to be the utterance of the week.