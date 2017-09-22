PF Still Number One Choice – Kampyongo

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the ruling Patriotic Front is still the number one choice for the citizenry given the recent victories in local government by-elections.

Kampyongo said that for the PF to get the highest number of seats in the last round of council chairpersonship and ward by-elections meant that the people still had faith in the ruling party.

The PF won nine out of 12 seats in chairpersonship and ward elections with the UPND getting the remainder of the seats.

Kampyongo said the people still supported the PF as he had been delivering on their campaign promises.

He paid tribute to the party members that led the campaign teams during the elections.

Kampyongo said that the PF was still growing in popularity and would still hold power beyond 2021.