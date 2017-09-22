South Africa End Zambia’s Cosafa Women Fairly Tale Run

The Zambia Women National team blew a 3-0 lead to allow South Africa back in the game and dump out the Shepolopolo in the semi finals of the competition.

South Africa ended up winning the match 5-3 on post-match penalties after a 3-all regulation time draw.

Barbara Banda had put Zambia ahead on 21 minutes before Grace Chanda doubled the lead on 45 minutes with Misozi Zulu putting Zambia in the driver’s seat.

But Banyana Banyana fought back through a Leandra Smeda brace and Refiloe Jane.

Rhoda Mukwasa missed her penalty for Zambia with Banyana Banyana scoring all their penalties to deny Zambia a place in the final.