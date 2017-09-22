ZPPA Procedure Exonerates $42 Million Fire Truck Tender

By Stephen Mulembeta

The fundamental guidance here is that all public procurement are conducted in line with the provisions of the public procurement act. The stanchions and column of public procurement includes openness to all eligible bidders, transparency, reliable source, time, quality and specifications.

If the bidders meet the foregoing after satisfying the preliminary requirements(including statutory documentation), then commercial aspects come in including Price and delivery issues.

Therefore, let the public fault the Act , not the procuring agency or indeed, the participating bidders who marely responded to an invitation to bid.

If the Act had a provision for Price Range or scale consideration, then the public arguments would hold. Technical Newel is primary and the price is secondary consideration as far as public procurement is concerned in Zambia.

The Zambia Public Procurement Agency has for a long time been talking about firmulating a standard price index to guide suppliers of the public sector. The process is still going on.

So the buck stops at them.

So any complaints and condemnation should be aimed at ZPPA.

As a matter of fact, after the awarding of the Contract, Some bidders felt aggrieved and took this matter to court into it reached Arbitration.

The International Court of Arbitration selected a very reserved Arbitrator who sat with all the parties in Capetown and a judgement was passed. Please read the Judgment.

This Matter was even presented to Parliament and the parliamentary PAC cleared it .

It was during this period that Zambians and any concerned people should have stood up to scrutinize and question all relevant authorities for the much needed information and any other concerns.

But the matter was later on taken to the Anti Corruption Commission and they equally cleared it.

As at now,the position we can take is to discuss how well such tenders should be conducted with regard to the interest of the public while considering other important priorities.