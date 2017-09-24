Chipimo Cheers Kambwili On

National Restoration Party (NAREP) president Elias Chipimo has backed the ‘savage’ verbal attacks on government by Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

Chipimo said that Kambwili should be encouraged to ‘spill the beans’ as he was in government for a long time and would be trusted to give out accurate information about government.

Kambwili has become the chief trumpeter against alleged government corruption after he was fired from government by President Edgar Lungu.

Chipimo said that he could not dismiss Kambwili as just being bitter but one who could be used to highlight alleged government corruption.

He said that Kambwili needed to be supported with the allegations he raised investigated by the law enforcement agencies.

The Roan Member of Parliament stands expelled from the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) but has hang on to his seat thanks to a court case challenging the expulsion.