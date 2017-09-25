Kachema Goes Back To His Roots

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has taken time to visit his cattle herding days with a tour of one of his many ranches in Southern Province.

The multi-billionaire businessman who will be making a sixth attempt at the presidency says diversification is key to improving the country’s economy.

Hichilema says agriculture will remain top on his agenda as one of the country’s major income earners.

READ HICHILEMA’S MESSAGE

This afternoon we spent time at some of our cattle ranches in Zimba District.

Like we have been saying as part of the economic diversification programme aimed at increasing food security, we have continued constructing dams and sinking boreholes for our farms and the communities in these areas.

We hold the agriculture sector so dear to our hearts and as such we want to encourage our people in areas that have plenty of water bodies to fully utilise it to the maximum for economic growth.

These are some of the ventures we want to fully roll-out at national level as a means to generate income at personal level as well as for economic sustainability.

These ventures also include value addition industries so that no part of our raw materials is sold without processing.

And of course, we keep hearing the loud cries from our fellow farmers across the country and we stand with them.

Blessed evening,

God Bless our country.

HH.

PICTURES: HICHILEMA’S MEDIA TEAM