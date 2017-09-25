Kambwili Justifies Whistle Blower Stance

Expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says he is not talking about corruption in government because he has been removed.

Kambwili who has become a crusader against government corruption says that even in his time in cabinet he was always vocal against graft.

The Roan lawmaker said that whilst in government he was always raising queries using established channels.

Kambwili said that his becoming loud on anti-government sentiments was not a question of sour grapes but that he was merely highlighting wrongs for the betterment of society.

“It is not correct to say I am now talking about corruption because I am now outside government.

Even when I was in cabinet you can ask I was always making noise on corruption it is just that there are channels that these matters are raised,” he said.

Kambwili has been hitting at President Edgar Lungu at every turn despite having been chief cheer leader for the Head of State before he was fired.