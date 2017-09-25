Mutati Hits Out at Critics

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says that calls for his expulsion are meant to distract him from delivering in his job.

Mutati has become a target of dissent among some Patriotic Front forces that have accused him of consolidating his position as a possible successor for President Edgar Lungu.

Among other forces against Mutati are members accusing him of using government resources to support the MMD.

His detractors allege that Mutati has been using government money to fund MMD projects like refurbishment of offices whilst PF offices are a sorry site.

However, observers note that Mutati has been targeted for his strong stance against the release of funds.

Mutati leads one of the MMD factions but is serving in the PF government.

He is due to deliver the 2017 national budget this Friday.