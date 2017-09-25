OPINION: Harry Kalaba – A Victim of His Polished Image

It is a very curious case that each time Harry Kalaba speaks these days something of a storm is raised. Even just his innocent postings of his widely followed Facebook page attract cryptic interpretations.

When he is not being pushed into planning to resign then someone is cooking about material about President Edgar Lungu planning to fire him. How many times would Kalaba have been fired if every rumour about his dismissal turned out to be true? Kalaba is among the few that bring a semblance of sanity to the Patriotic Front government. Even in the heat of campaigns when some of his colleagues like Chishimba Kambwili became synonymous with rabid attacks against opponents, Kalaba embodied calmness and a high level of sobriety that even his adversaries had to admire him.

Even his reign as Foreign Affairs Minister has been relatively commendable serve for that one moment of extreme zealousness when he strayed into a nuclear zone better left to the big boys. Maybe Kalaba is a victim of having once letting his Presidential ambitions open up. After all he had put up his name for the presidential race in the ruling PF.

It seems some people have never forgotten and his respectable reputation is viewed with suspicion by his adversaries within the PF. It seems even when he has not declared war there are ghosts that have waged war against him. Is not MMD’s Felix Mutati a victim of the same gang? Anybody exuding prospective potential is being tested and pushed to snap but so far the game is still in the shadows.

We wonder how long this shadow boxing will go on before it blows out into a full scale war.