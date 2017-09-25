Procurement Act Empowered Grand View International In 42 Fire Trucks Contract – Chaile

Radical revolutionary Party (RRP) president Vincent Chaile says the $42 Million fire contract given to Grandview might be a good case politically, but a very weak case in court and risks to be thrown out with costs.

As a Party we were among the first ones to raise the eyebrow over this deal two years ago in 2015 before this issue was taken to International Court of Arbitration, Our legal team both local and those based in UK and Ukraine advised us to be reluctant on this issue as all procedure was followed consistent with the requirement of an the ZPPA act 2008, no 11. In this respect, it is clear that Grandview complied and competed well in an Open Competitive bidding (ICB).

In open competitive bidding, the following procedure is key to the success of the bidding process.

1. Preliminary,(Legality of the Business)

2. Technique, (compliance and Specification)

3. Commercial (terms of Business)

4. Post Qualification (Financial Capability of the company)

It Clear that Grandview international complied with the procedure and scored better than its competitors.

As observed in the above procedure, Pricing is not the only factor considered in the bidding process, its actually a secondary factor.

In fact The ZPPA or the procurement Act 2008, 11, does not provide negotiation of the price after the contract has been awarded. The issue of awarding the contract to Grandview is not the real problem, there is need to revise and repeal the act, to include provisions for price adjustments after awarding of the contract.

In other words there is need to allow procurement committees to do market intelligence on price before a contract is signed… this will give authorities to re-negotiate the price in a situation realized that the successful bidder had overpriced the products, which is not a case in a current procurement act…….

Therefore as a party we challenge Chishimba Kambwili who is in a self-destruction mode to provide us with tangible evidence on this issue than just been a Facebook pundit misleading oneself , so that maybe we can also be part of the people who are trying to protest over the issue.

If people are going to use emotions over this issue, we see a situation where Grandview might walk away with another $42 million in compensation or damages if this issue is mishandled. For example the Zamtel Lap green case where government has lost more than $350 million in compensation due to illegal cancellation of a contract

Am advising my fellow politicians to push for a review of the ZPPA or procurement act which is the culprit in this matter.