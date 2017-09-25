Sumaili Acquitted of Contempt Charges

National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili has been acquitted on the contempt charges against UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and five others.

The case has been added to the list of cases around Hichilema that have been peeling away.

Resident Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga acquitted Sumaili on grounds that the prosecution team did not tender in any evidence against Sumaili.

When the matter came up Magistrate Wishimanga set Sumaili free since the office of the Director of Public Prosecution that took over the case last week did not offer any evidence.

Sumaili was cited for contempt after Hichilema complained of comments attributed to the minister that Hichilema had pushed President Edgar Lungu to send him to prison which the UPND leader construed to be contemptuous.