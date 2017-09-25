Tayali Says Luo Is Too Lukewarm For Labour

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has called on President Edgar Lungu to consider firing Labour Minister Joyce Nonde accusing her of being a letdown.

Tayali claims that the Labour Minister has lamentably failed to execute her duties for the last one year.

Tayali says Simukoko is lukewarm and does not deserve to handle labour matters.

He says since government has been claiming of banning casualization in Zambia, the Labour Minister has failed to protect all the workers on casual basis including at Zesco, University Teaching Hospital and Dangote.

He furthermore claims that the government including President Edgar Lungu is scared of the famous Dangote as most of his workers are on casual basis, work in poor conditions and get low wages.

Tayali says it is for this reason that he has set February 5th, 2018 a day of national demonstration against casualization in Zambia saying all the workers who will be on casual should join in demonstrating.

Meanwhile, the EPP Leader maintains that Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili should not be treated as a Hero or as a whistle blower in terms of exposing corruption in government.

Tayali says Kambwili was recently in government and was covering up all the corruption that was taking place and that he should be the last person to expose these things because if he was still in office he couldn’t have disclosed anything.