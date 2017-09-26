Kambwili Opposes Pay Rise for Civil Servants

Chishimba Kambwili has found issue with the recently announced nine percent salary increment for civil servants branding it a mockery.

The expelled Roan Patriotic Front Member of Parliament said that the increment was insignificant given the increased cost of living.

On Sunday the Public Service Management Division and the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions signed a memorandum that saw workers get an increase of between seven and nine percent.

However the Roan lawmaker said that the increment is laughable as the workers had gone for four years without any increment.

“What increment are you talking about when the workers have gone for almost four years without an increment? The government has removed fuels subsidies, mealie meal subsidies, increased electricity tariffs, so what increment are they talking about? This is a mockery to civil servants,” he said.

Kambwili said that the increment would have no impact on the lives of the workers.