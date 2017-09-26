Kambwili Opposes Pay Rise for Civil Servants

Chishimba Kambwili has found issue with the recently announced nine percent salary increment for civil servants branding it a mockery.
The expelled Roan Patriotic Front Member of Parliament said that the increment was insignificant given the increased cost of living.
On Sunday the Public Service Management Division and the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions signed a memorandum that saw workers get an increase of between seven and nine percent.
However the Roan lawmaker said that the increment is laughable as the workers had gone for four years without any increment.
“What increment are you talking about when the workers have gone for almost four years without an increment? The government has removed fuels subsidies, mealie meal subsidies, increased electricity tariffs, so what increment are they talking about? This is a mockery to civil servants,” he said.
Kambwili said that the increment would have no impact on the lives of the workers.
10 Comments
wapya
country men and women is Mr kambwili ok or what
dom's
Ts very TRUE t LL hv no impact,
samson sibale
Comment :Mr.kambwili we don’t nid populist politics anymore.u went to school in LY ryt!.9% of estimated k700m civil servants monthly wage is wat?. u & our late mc gave us hope thru promises.eg.more money in da pkts & 90 days constitution.wat did we cee?.wen u effected the 200% increment & k3000 tax exception, u reduced revenue collection to run da gvt. u did this just to plz us. all retail & wholesale shops do nt pay PAYE.we almost went into economic oblivion.do professors go to sch. at the expense of becoming populist wen it comes to politics mwaa!
samson aibale
Comment :Mr.kambwili we don’t nid populist politics anymore.u went to school in LY ryt!.9% of estimated k700m civil servants monthly wage is wat?. u & our late mc gave us hope thru promises.eg.more money in da pkts & 90 days constitution.wat did we cee?.wen u effected the 200% increment & k3000 tax exception, u reduced revenue collection to run da gvt. u did this just to plz us. all retail & wholesale shops do nt pay PAYE.we almost went into economic oblivion.do professors go to sch. at the expense of becoming populist wen it comes to politics mwaa!
mwamba stavon
That’s true
Obuseva
CK is right. Ba union and government niba mambala ukulatulila amasuku pa mitwe. They are not serious people, very heartless. PF you are really having fun. Mulemona bambi ubupuba. CK is not opposing but advising this sluggish government.
Bushdoctor
Now your brain is working because you agovernment lol…… Go on seeking popularity.
Ndindindi
Mockery, on this one, better than nothing, iyi yena yachilamo,govt coffers broke,shaliya Ku ma fire tender
kako
Dat is very much true
Chichi
There is nothing to oppose here because Zambians themselves invited criminals to run their political affairs. They’re even lucky they even got a 7.4 percent. I wasn’t expecting anything called pay rise after looting $ 42 million on garbage fire trucks which were part of the scrap yard. Edgar and his friends are hitting you so hard you guys. These are professional thieves who can steal with a ink and paper. More popcorn.
Signs off cute Chichi girl.