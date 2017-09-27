China’s Gambling Investment Destroying Zambian Families – Journalist

Zambian journalist Edem Djokotoe has taken aim at China’s casino investments littered across the country arguing it is one of the worst social ills to happen.

Djokotoe, posting on his Facebook page, wonders how China was allowed to channel heavy investment into gambling when it had outlawed the trade among its people.

“The biggest Chinese investment in Zambia today is The Casino.

“Every small town and district I have travelled to in all the provinces have gambling centres run by Chinese.

“Bonanza machines luring children and adults alike in a country plagued by debilitating poverty.

“With my own eyes, I have seen old people and other beneficiaries of the social cash transfer programme fritter away their money on bonanza and the slots.

“Gambling wont drive the Zambian economy. It is a vice that has the capacity to ruin families and lead whole communities down the road to perdition.

“In Mpika, we found under age children gambling with stolen money and housewives playing Bonanza with ration money,” Djokotoe writes.

READ EDEM DJOKOTOE’S WRITE UP

Before it opened its doors for business, Time Zone was touted as a safe haven in the capital where children could go and play with all kinds of hi-tech gizmos. For those in Lusaka who don’t know where it is, it is a joint sandwiched between Chicago’s Reloaded and Lifestyle Gym at East Park Mall. Of course, when you enter, you will find all kinds of games for children. But the main attraction at Time Zone and the one activity that makes it the most money is gambling. That’s right. Slot machines of all shapes and sizes–and then some! Forget about surgeries, restaurants and corner shops. The biggest Chinese investment in Zambia today is The Casino. Every small town and district i have travelled to in all the provinces have gambling centres run by Chinese. Bonanza machines luring children and adults alike in a country plagued by debilitating poverty. With my own eyes, i have seen old people and other beneficiaries of the social cash transfer programme fritter away their money on bonanza and the slots. Gambling wont drive the Zambian economy. It is a vice that has the capacity to ruin families and lead whole communities down the road to perdition. In Mpika, we found under age children gambling with stolen money and housewives playing Bonanza with ration money. This cant be right. The Chinese government knows its people have the gambling gene in their DNA, which is why it has outlawed the practice all over the country except in ONE administrative location called Macau. China wouldnt be the great economic powerhouse it is today if there were no controls on gambling. Why should they be allowed to get away with it here?