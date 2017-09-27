Response To FAZ CEO: Largarde and Mpila Affair Is Unethical

In response to FAZ CEO Ponga Liwewe’s statement claiming there is an agenda against his person anchored on falsehoods and defamatory publications, we respond as follows.

1. Information published by Zambia Reports has so far has been verified and confirmed as true and factual. Mr Liwewe will do the public a favour to convincingly justify why his company would engage in direct transaction with an agent of CAF. When was the contract between Mpila Zambia and Largardere signed? Is there a copy of the contract? What date was the contract was signed?

2. Mr Liwewe claims this relationship has existed before his arrival at Football House. When he was engaged as General Secretary of FAZ, did he declare interest about the relationship between Mpila Zambia and Largardere Sports? Is there anything to show such interest was declared?

3. Assuming he declared interest, what does the FIFA Code of Ethics state about such a relationship? We understand FAZ does not have a Code of Ethics, but has Mr. Liwewe not seen the FIFA Code of Ethics?

4. Maureen Kawengele questioned why Mr. Liwewe’s firm would enter a deal with Largardere which is under criminal investigations in Egypt. Yes, we confirm that the French media company is under such investigations. Here is a link from the UK’s Guardian Newspaper.

Without delving into the other activities, we hope Mr. Liwewe has done due diligence on the matters in public domain before directing threats at Ms. Kawengele

For the avoidance of any doubt, we state that the only agenda we can recall having, and will continue to hold true, is ensuring those in public offices are made to account for their actions without impunity.

It is this agenda that partly contributed to Mr. Liwewe finding himself in the current position.

If he fails to observe the tenets of corporate governance, we have no reason to fold our pens, notebooks, keyboards and look away. He, too, like any other public officia who oversteps their boundary, is accountable to the people he has been called to serve.

We wonder why the FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has given this matter a blind eye when his pledge to assume the top FAZ office hinged on accountability and transparency. Did he deceive FAZ councillors by promising one thing and delivering exactly the opposite?