Traffic Police Rile Ndola Residents

Traffic police officers were back in bad light with a runaway motorist hitting and killing a pedestrian whilst running away from over-zealous law enforcement officers.

The incident sparked a riot from Ndola residents that pelted stones at police officers as they attempted to retrieve the body of the deceased teenager who died on the spot.

Police had been pursuing a motorist who had allegedly committed a traffic offence with the chase going horribly wrong when he hit a pedestrian who died on the spot sparking riots.

The angry mob attacked police whom they blamed for the death of the teenager after having pursued the motorist forcefully.

Traffic police officers have become synonymous with scandal with a Lusaka resident engaging in a fist fight with officers last week over a disagreement on the manner they handled his case.