Unions Offer Belated Regret on Measly Increment

Some public service union bodies have been offering belated apologies for accepting a measly increment of between 7.4 and 9 percent from government.

The Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union (CSAWU) has stated that it only accepted the miniscule adjustment to avoid entering into a dispute with government.

Union president David Chiyobe says that the unions would do better next year during negotiations for the 2018/19 collective bargaining.

Chiyobe said that the unions would continue pressing for other possible side benefits for their members.

On Sunday the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and the Public Service Management Division (PSMD) penned a collective agreement covering 11 public service unions with a nine percent salary increment effective January 2018.