Christians At Boyz II Men Concert Compromised Their Faith – Jimmy Kumwenda

Former Radio Christian Voice presenter Jimmy Kumwenda has taken a swipe at Christians who briefly abandoned their faith for some entertainment at the Boyz II Men Concert in Lusaka last weekend.

Kumwenda says the church has learnt the art of justifying sin without shame.

“You adulterous people, don’t you know that friendship with the world means enmity against God?

“Therefore, anyone who chooses to be a friend of the world becomes an enemy of God.

“Going to secular events is enmity with God and it’s sin no matter how you try to justify it.

“Every Christian that attended the boys II men concert are back slidden and they seriously need to repent and evaluate their walk with the Lord.

“Going to secular events does not make you the light of the world or the salt of the earth it just make you a luck warm compromised Christian who can not effect the world. The Church is going through an identity crisis,” he writes.

CHRISTIANS AND THE BOYS II MEN CONCERT.

It’s a shame to see how the church is at a messed up place where we have learnt the art to justify sin.its disgusting to see born again believers going back to their vomit. real change and transformation comes when sin is confronted and not justified.canalinty and compromise must be addressed by the church. james 4:4

You adulterous people, don’t you know that friendship with the world means enmity against God? Therefore, anyone who chooses to be a friend of the world becomes an enemy of God.

going to secular events is enmity with God and it’s sin no matter how you try to justify it.every Christian that attended the boys II men concert are back slidden and they seriously need to repent and evaluate their walk with the lord.going to secular events does not make you the light of the world or the salt of the earth it just make you a luck warm compromised Christian who can not effect the world.the Church is going through an identity crisis.we have become more confused than the people of the world.we can nolonger tell the difference between a believer and a non believer.chrisian have become more excited about the things of the world than the things of God.we have lost our voice to speak against wickedness because the church is in the fool front to justify and promote wickedness.how then do we stop our children from listening to secular music when their favourite gospel artist has featured secular artist on their music and they have a thousand reasons to justify their sin.how do we then rebuke our young people about clubbing when we the believers are the ones who are every weekend patronising these place and are busy on social media promoting secular events.as the church how then do we speak with authority about purity and holiness when are have compromised ourself.alot of people in the church are going to hell if they don’t repent. Unfortunately their is a wave of deception going on in the church that has made a lot of believers think they can live in sin and still go to heaven.sin still caries punishment of death regardless of who is committing it.right living ,purity and holiness are still God’s standard for his children.dont get it twisted.Revelation 3:15

I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either one or the other!16So, because you are lukewarm–neither hot nor cold–I am about to spit you out of my mouth.#twakweba#stand out for the truth#