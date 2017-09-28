Mikel Obi Says Nigeria Will Finish Off World Cup Qualifying Target Against Zambia In Uyo

Super Eagles’ captain Mikel John Obi says declared although the three –time African champions have respect for 2012 AFCON winners Zambia, the total commitment to ensuring early qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals will see Nigeria wrap up the campaign next weekend.

Captain Mikel, who has had a marvelous run in the qualifying series, playing commendable leadership role, told thenff.com

that he is fully dedicated to the assignment of leading his teammates out on the turf of Godswill Akpabio Stadium to secure the sole ticket in Group B on 7th October.

“I must admit that I applaud the resurgence of the Zambians this late in the qualifiers. Beating Algeria home and away is no mean feat. We will take them very serious on 7th October because they clearly have a new spirit. It is time we wrap this up.”

Speaking further on the relative smooth –run the Eagles have had in this campaign compared to earlier FIFA World Cup qualifying races, the former Chelsea FC of England midfielder pin –pointed professionalism, determination and ambition as the factors that have swung the pendulum Nigeria’s way, whilst also heaping praises on Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr.

“We have all shown professionalism, dedication and determination to be at the pole position in a group tagged ‘Group of Death.’

“Commendations must go to the entire team and the Coach, but we must finish it up in Uyo and secure our ticket right there.”

SOURC: NFF.COM